ED gets custody of kingpin in 2022 J&K sub-inspector paper leak case

A kingpin involved in the paper leak of sub-inspectors posts in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jammu.

An ED spokesperson identified the kingpin as Yatin Yadav. He was arrested on June 24 in the J&K Service Selection Board paper leak case and produced before the Special PMLA Court, Jammu, on June 25.

The court has granted the Central agency Mr. Yadav’s custody for seven days.

“The ED investigation revealed that the accused, Yatin Yadav, is the kingpin of the paper leak gang, who had arranged for the smuggling out of the paper of the SI exam. He conspired with the other accused persons to arrange for candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. Post examination, the payments were collected mainly via cash and via bank account transfers from the aspirants routed to accused Yatin Yadav,” the ED said on Thursday.

The probe agency said the scrutiny of the suspected bank accounts showed that the chain of transactions had been used to route cash deposits, and other funds into the bank accounts related to Mr. Yadav.

“The funds were also routed into his proprietorship firm, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation and were dissipated vide transactions of smaller amounts,” the ED said.

The agency had initiated investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) filed in 2022 and chargesheet filed by CBI, Jammu, against the accused and other accused persons, including Dr. Karnail Singh (Commandant, Medical Officer, BSF), CRPF Constables and J&K police personnel.

The scam impacted the future of candidates who had applied for 1,200 sub-inspectors’ posts.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Mr. Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, and others, to the tune of ₹1 crore under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), 2002.

