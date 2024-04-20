GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED files prosecution complaint against nine in Pakistan MBBS admission case

Court issues non-bailable warrant against six accused

April 20, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against nine accused in a case related to MBBS admissions of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) residents in Pakistan.

The complaint was filed on Friday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special PMLA Court in Srinagar. 

Those named in the complaint are Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Mir and Syed Khalid Geelani, alias Khalid Andrabi. The court has issued non-bailable warrant against all the accused except Qazi Yasir, Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Manzoor Ahmad.

An ED spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the accused persons were hand in glove with some educational consultancies in order to arrange MBBS admissions for J&K residents in some colleges in Pakistan. They charged hefty sums of money— ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh— from each student.

“The money was being received by the accused from the students or their parents through personal bank accounts and also in accounts of the Al-Jabar Trust, which was the front entity for receiving funds in the guise of donations. The amount was ultimately used for funding terrorist activities in J&K such as distribution of money to stone-pelters, terrorists etc., on the instructions of Pakistani handlers,” the ED said.

The investigating agency also claimed that Mohammad Abdullah Shah had sold the property of Manzoor Ahmad Shah, presently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and used the sale proceeds for terrorist activities, stone-pelting etc. The ED has already attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹5 crore and also arrested Bhat, Shah, Fatima Shah and Sabzaar Ahmad Sheikh. “All the four arrested accused are in judicial custody.,” the ED said.

