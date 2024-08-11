ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs worth ₹12 lakh, pistol seized from train in Jammu

Updated - August 11, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Jammu

PTI

More than 10 kg of ganja worth over ₹12 lakh and a pistol were seized from a train in Jammu on Sunday (August 11, 2024), an official said.

The recovery was made during a surprise checking of a Jammu-bound train soon after it arrived at a railway station in Jammu, the Government Railway Police official said.

He said a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act has been registered at the police station railway, Jammu.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said.

