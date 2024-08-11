Drugs worth ₹12 lakh, pistol seized from train in Jammu

More than 10 kg of ganja worth over ₹12 lakh and a pistol were seized from a train in Jammu on Sunday (August 11, 2024), an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery was made during a surprise checking of a Jammu-bound train soon after it arrived at a railway station in Jammu, the Government Railway Police official said.

He said a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act has been registered at the police station railway, Jammu.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.