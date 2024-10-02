Doors open for like-minded parties, individuals: J&K Congress chief

The National Conference-Congress alliance is open to taking support of like-minded parties and individuals for government formation in the Union Territory if such a need arises, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Wednesday (October 1, 2024).

"What we can see is that the people have voted in favour of the alliance or to keep the BJP out of power corridors, which is a good thing," Mr. Karra told reporters here, a day after the three-phase assembly elections concluded in J&K.

"If the need arises, our doors are open for all like-minded people, forces, parties and even individuals. We can discuss this with our alliance partner so that we can talk to such people if there is a need," the Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president said.

Asked whether they considered the PDP a "like-minded party", Mr. Karra said he would not like to qualify anyone. "I have said like-minded, on the same page against BJP's repressive, oppressive policies," he added.

The J&K Congress chief said there was "a nefarious design" behind the process of nominating five MLAs by the Lieutenant Governor to the J&K assembly.

Asked if the independent candidates could emerge as the kingmakers after the poll results are announced on October 8, Mr. Karra said they see independents as "spoilers".

When the Centre realised that all their experiments and formulas had failed, "they implemented a novel way to fragment votes here by fielding independents", the Congress leader charged.

"Their only aim is to disempower Kashmiris," he alleged.

On the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuck and other Ladakhis in Delhi, the JKPCC chief said the prevailing atmosphere in India created by the BJP and its subsidiaries is not allowing any right-thinking voice to emerge.

"The government has kept the prison for any person belonging to any religion or region if he does not subscribe to the ideology of the BJP and RSS," he said.

Mr. Karra claimed there was no "actual peace" in J&K, "but an atmosphere of fear and oppression".

“The calm which they [BJP] are glorifying as peace is not peace. Peace lies in your hearts and minds, but here there is no peace in any person’s heart and mind. There is fear.”

"J&K is being run through jackboot policy, and if there is no misadventure in the mandate given by the people, then it is a clear-cut mandate against this oppression, jackboot policy, anti-people policies and interference in religious affairs," he said.