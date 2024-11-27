ADVERTISEMENT

Disheartening to see largest minority facing unprecedented threats in India: Mehbooba Mufti

Published - November 27, 2024 04:52 am IST - Srinagar

It is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats, says Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

The Hindu Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) expressed concern over the recent killing of four civilians over the Sambhal mosque in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. Their dignity, lives, livelihoods, and places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background,” Ms. Mufti said, in a post on X.

Referring to the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Mufti said, “The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four innocent lives were lost is a painful reminder of this harsh reality. This trend of searching for temples under mosques continues despite a clear Supreme Court ruling that the status quo on all religious places, as they existed in 1947, should be maintained.”

Ms. Mufti said the erosion of Constitutional values and the rule of law is extremely concerning and unless we who believe in the idea of India rise up to defend these values, our nation risks losing its unique identity and becoming indistinguishable from its neighbours.

