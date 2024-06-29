Demolition drive triggers protests in J&K’s Kathua, five policemen injured

Five policemen, including an officer, were injured in a clash with protesters opposing the J&K authorities’ demolition drive, including that of a mosque, in Kathua district on June 29.

Tension gripped the Kalyanpur Padri area in tehsil Nagri when a mob attacked and chased a joint team of the J&K police and revenue officials carrying out an anti-encroachment drive against a mosque.

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer was hit in the head and four others also sustained minor injuries when a stone-throwing mob, which was also carrying lathis, chased the policemen from the demolition spot. Several vehicles were damaged in the clash. The police used mild force to disperse the protesters.

The trigger of the clash, according to locals, was an under-construction mosque in the area. The locals alleged that bulldozers were brought to demolish it. The J&K administration has not issued any statement on the demolition drive in the area.

The J&K National Conference has strongly condemned the action. “The JKNC strongly advises the administration against targeting any religious, caste, or community group. The principles of our secular nation have been upheld for generations, and such actions are a blatant disregard for these values. The selective targeting of Masjids raises serious concerns about possible polarization before elections,” the NC said.

It called upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha “to initiate a thorough investigation into this incident and urged the people to maintain calm and composure”.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari condemned the attempt to demolish a mosque and “the desecration of holy books at Gujjar Basti Nagri”. “This incident has deeply upset the Muslim community and threatens the peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir during the Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. I warn the administration to desist from such acts against any religion, caste, or creed. Our secular nation has maintained its principles for generations. The administration should have pursued legal measures instead of desecrating a religious site. I urge L-G Manoj Sinha Ji to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, said the action was taken against illegal occupants who ignored multiple notices. “Let’s work together to combat illegal constructions and maintain peace. No to misinformation, yes to the rule of law,” he said in a post on X.

Later, senior district officials and top police officers arrived in Kathua to assess the situation and take measures to douse the tension. Additional security personnel were also deployed in the area.