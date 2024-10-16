Deliver on promise of Article 370: J&K regional parties to CM Omar Abdullah 

Regional parties on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) cornered Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over promises made about restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, and Statehood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is good that J&K has an elected government. Since 2019, people have faced difficulties. The new government should tackle the issues faced by the people and also pass a resolution condemning the August 5, 2019 decision. Besides, the focus should also be on unemployment, drug addiction etc.,” Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid, who attended the oath ceremony of Mr. Abdullah, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “give full support to Mr. Abdullah because the issues of J&K are much bigger than our personal interests, egos and political agendas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Rashid, at the same time attacked the ruling National Conference’s (NC) leadership. “Just like Sheikh Abdullah Sahib, who once held the position of Prime Minister and later came back as Chief Minister, Omar Sahib, who had been Chief Minister of one of the strongest Assemblies in the country, today joins as Chief Minister of a Union Territory Assembly — which he once referred to as being less powerful than a municipality,” Mr. Rashid said.

He asked Mr. Abdullah to deliver on the promises regarding Articles 370 and 35A. “I will give my full support to Mr. Abdullah if he works for the people and their interests,” he added.

J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone also asked Mr. Abdullah “to fulfil the promise made to people by introducing a resolution in the first Assembly session condemning the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, as well as the unlawful downgrade of J&K from State to Union Territory, which was against the will of the people”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.