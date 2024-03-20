Delhi using full might to defeat us like in 1977 elections, says Omar Abdullah

March 20, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said New Delhi was using its full might to defeat his party while drawing parallels with the 1977 elections in the erstwhile State.

Terming the current political scenario similar to that of 1977, National Conference Vice President Mr. Abdullah said, “In 1977 too, the Janata Party was joined by local parties and religious leaders to defeat us. The results are before us. Let the A team and the B team (of the BJP) join hands. We are prepared for this test. We are ready for the elections.”

Mr. Abdullah accused New Delhi of “using its full might to defeat the NC” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Every time it is a tough game. In the last elections, militancy was used against us to sideline NC. None of the elections are easy. I contested elections in 1998-99 amid boycott calls (by separatists and militants),” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said his party was hopeful that the people will wholeheartedly support them.