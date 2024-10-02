Delhi court extends Engineer Rashid’s interim bail till October 12 in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Lok Sabha member from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror funding case, till October 12.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh of Patiala House Court directed Mr. Rashid to surrender before Tihar jail authorities on October 13.

The court on September 10 had granted interim bail to the MP till October 2 in the wake of ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Rashid leads the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), but successfully contested the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate from Baramulla. He had defeated National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This year, the AIP had fielded candidates from several seats in both Jammu and Kashmir and the MP had campaigned extensively across the valley and in other parts.

Mr. Rashid’s name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

