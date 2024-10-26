GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darbar move: Halted by L-G govt., demand to resume capital shifting gains pace in J&K

In May 2020, the J&K HC suggested that the ‘Darbar Move’, an annual affair of shifting capitals between Jammu and Srinagar, results in wastage of tremendous amount of time, efforts, and energy

Published - October 26, 2024 05:30 am IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (centre) and other party leaders stage a protest demanding the restoration of the traditional ‘Darbar Move’ in Srinaga on October 5, 2024

Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (centre) and other party leaders stage a protest demanding the restoration of the traditional ‘Darbar Move’ in Srinaga on October 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

There is a growing demand for the resumption of ‘Darbar Move’, an annual affair of shifting capitals between Jammu and Srinagar in J&K, as the ruling party as well as several regional Opposition parties have started forcefully raising it.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid held a street protest along with his supporters outside Srinagar’s Civil Secretariat on Friday. It’s the first street protest over the ‘Darbar Move’, which was discontinued in 2020 by the J&K Lieutenant-Governor.

“’Darbar Move‘ is a tradition integral to ensuring social integration and good governance across Jammu and Kashmir. People are in chaos and suffering as J&K stands capital-less,” Mr. Rashid said.

CPI(M) MLA M.Y. Tarigami said the restoration of the traditional ‘Darbar Move’ should be prioritized in the larger interest of both divisions, Jammu as well as Kashmir”. 

J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who addressed a gathering in Jammu on Friday, said, “Resumption of the Darbar Move is essential for reviving the economy of Jammu. The Darbar Move will not only ensure administrative efficiency but also stimulate local businesses and industries.”

Tanvir Sadiq, another NC MLA, said his party was committed to restoring the Darbar Move “for the unity and seamless governance of J&K”.

Over 150 years old tradition, the practice of shifting capital to Srinagar in summers and Jammu in winters was introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 and hundreds of carts driven by horses and elephants were employed to move to Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. A total of 151 government departments would shift capital twice a year in J&K and hundreds of buses and trucks are employed to accomplish the task. Over 10,000 employees moved with it.

In May 2020, the J&K High Court suggested that the ‘Darbar Move’ “results in wastage of tremendous amount of time, efforts, and energy on inefficient and unnecessary activity [say, packing of records]“. “It’s taxing for security forces too. It nurtures inefficiency and leads to lack of governance,” the court observed. Later, the L-G administration brought an end to the process, which badly impacted the business in Jammu.

Published - October 26, 2024 05:30 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.