CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J&K's Srinagar

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in the Shivpora area of the city, officials said on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

“Constable Nirmal Pal Singh shot himself with his service rifle inside the camp of 61 battalion CRPF,” they said.

The officials said that the jawan died on the spot.

It was not immediately known as to why the jawan took such an extreme step.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.