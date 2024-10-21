Despicable act of targeted violence won't deter India in building infra projects in J&K: Congress

The Congress on Monday (October 21, 2024) condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal and said this “inhumane and despicable act” of targeted violence will not deter India from building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday (October 20, 2024), officials said.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed. This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism.”

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “The killing of several people, including a doctor and migrant labourers, in the terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, is very cowardly and an unpardonable crime. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“This rashness of the terrorists will never be able to break the process of construction and the trust of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is united in this fight against terrorism,” he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths in the terror attack and said killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the people are crimes against humanity.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the killing of civilians in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal is highly condemnable.

“Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this,” the Congress general secretary said.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she said.

