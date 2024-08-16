GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, CPI (M) welcome announcement of assembly polls in J&K

The Election Commission said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4

Published - August 16, 2024 04:59 pm IST - SRINAGAR

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner (Left) and other officials addressing the press conference in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly election at Vigyan Bhawan, in Delhi on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner (Left) and other officials addressing the press conference in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly election at Vigyan Bhawan, in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress and CPI (M) on Friday (August 16, 2024) welcomed the announcement of the assembly polls by the Election Commission and said people were eagerly waiting for the restoration of democracy in the Union Territory.

The Election Commission said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4.

​Kashmir file: On holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir

"Better late than never," Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president Ravinder Sharma said reacting to the announcement by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

He said the people in Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for the assembly elections for the past six years after the fall of the PDP-BJP government in June 2018.

"Though we were pressing for restoration of full statehood before the holding of assembly elections, the announcement by the Election Commission is a welcome step and we are hopeful that the commission will ensure level playing field and adequate security without any discrimination," said Mr. Sharma, who is also the Congress’ chief spokesperson.

He also hoped that the Election Commission would look into the massive reshuffle in the police and civil administration ordered in the Union Territory on the day of the announcement of polls.

"There should be no unnecessary transfers and if such a thing had happened, the Election commission should take appropriate action," the Congress leader said.

Senior CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami also welcomed the announcement of polls.

"It is welcome that after a long time the Election Commission has announced the schedule for elections to the assembly. We also welcome the statement of the EC that it will be a full democratic exercise by ensuring level playing field to all parties and contestants besides sufficient security for candidates and votes as well," Mr. Tarigami said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / election / Assembly Elections

