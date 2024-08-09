ADVERTISEMENT

Committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir earliest: Chief Election Commissioner

Published - August 09, 2024 03:54 pm IST - JAMMU

Election Commission would not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process; Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday (August 9, 2024) said that the EC was committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and would not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Kumar said all parties in Jammu and Kashmir are "batting strongly" for holding Assembly elections.

Welcome direction: On the Supreme Court’s deadline to conduct elections in J&K

"All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are batting strongly for holding Assembly elections as soon as possible," he added.

An Election Commission delegation led by Mr. Kumar is in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of the administration as well as the security agencies for the conduct of the polls.

On the second day of their visit on Friday, the EC delegation that also includes Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu, held discussions with J&K chief secretary Atal Dullo and the Union Terrtory's police chief R.R. Swain, officials said.

Assembly polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The polls were due to be held in early 2019 following the dissolution of the legislative body of the erstwhile state in 2018.

However, after the bifurcation of J&K into Union territories in August 2019, the Assembly polls could not be held due to various reasons, including a delimitation exercise completed in 2022.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.

