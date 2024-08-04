GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar-Leh highway closed

The closure of the highway has cut off Kashmir valley from Ladakh

Updated - August 04, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 10:53 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Debris being cleared from a road following a cloudburst, at Kangan area in Ganderbal district on Aug. 4, 2024.

Debris being cleared from a road following a cloudburst, at Kangan area in Ganderbal district on Aug. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A cloudburst in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on August 4

"The traffic on Srinagar-Leh road has been suspended till further notice due to road damage at Kacherwan in Ganderbal district," an official of the traffic control room said.

He said the road was damaged due to cloudburst during the intervening might.

A police official said some buildings, including residential houses, have suffered damage due to the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst.

Authorities are on the ground to provide help and assistance to those in need, the official said.

The closure of the highway has cut off Kashmir valley from Ladakh Union Territory while the Baltal base camp for the Amarnath yatra has also been rendered inaccessible.

