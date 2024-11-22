Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz seek action over Kishtwar ‘torture’ incident

Several leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday (November 22, 2024) demanded action against Army personnel who allegedly tortured civilians in custody in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

“I hope the Army will not show any laxity and conduct an investigation in a transparent manner. Those responsible should immediately face court martial. If there is evidence against them, they should be punished,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Kishtwar residents alleged that the Army had rounded up youth in a village and tortured at least five of them in custody. The Army, which was tracking the movement of militants in the area, had ordered a probe into the incident. It said necessary follow-up action will be ensured.

Former Chief Minister Ms. Mufti said allegations of “severe torture have emerged from Kishtwar, taking us back to the disturbing events that took place in Bafliaz Surankote earlier this year”.

“Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din from Kuath village were summoned to the Army camp for questioning, where they were allegedly subjected to extreme physical torture. The victims, left severely injured and unable to walk, had to be carried to the hospital. I urge J&K’s U.T. government to take swift action against those involved to ensure accountability and to prevent such heinous human rights violations from recurring in future,” Ms. Mufti said.

Delivering a Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Farooq condemned the “torture” of five civilians. “The disturbing images circulating in the media depicting severe torture marks on their bodies have raised significant concerns about human rights violations in the region. It has highlighted the ongoing issue of impunity and abuse of authority that has plagued the Kashmir conflict for decades,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said the perpetrators of such acts are “rarely held accountable”. “I hope that the inquiry ordered by the authorities will lead to justice for the victims,” he added.