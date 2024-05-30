ADVERTISEMENT

21 killed, more than 40 hurt as bus skids into a gorge in Jammu’s Akhnoor

Updated - May 30, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara said that was driver was unable to negotiate a cut which resulted in the bus accident.

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel and civilians near the wreckage of the bus which skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Chowki Choura, in Jammu district, on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 21 passengers were killed and around 47 others injured after a bus rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu’s Akhnoor area on Thursday afternoon.

The J&K Police said the bodies of 21 deceased passengers had been shifted to the Sub District Hospital (SDH), Akhnoor. “Seven injured were admitted to the SDH, Akhnoor and 40 others were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. A rescue operation is underway,” the police said.

The accident took place near Chungi Morh on the Jammu-Poonch highway. The vehicle, which rolled down into the gorge and covered a distance of around 200 meters, was badly damaged. 

“The bus, carrying passengers from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor, in Jammu,” an official said. The vehicle was headed for the Shiv Khori yatra in Reasi district.

Initial reports suggested that eight women and two children were among the dead.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her grief over the accident. “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in #Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the President said.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident. “The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu, is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the Almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Mr. Sinha said.

He directed the administration “to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families”.

