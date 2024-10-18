ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet-riddled body of non-local labourer found in J&K

Updated - October 18, 2024 05:06 pm IST - Srinagar

A bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district

PTI

Representative image. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar was on Friday (October 18, 2024) recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, they said.

They labourer identified as Ashok Chauhan was living in Sangam area of Anantnag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Kashmir targeted attacks | Migrant worker killed, another injured in Budgam

One of Chauhan's colleagues told PTI Videos they left their rented room at 7 in the morning and he was with them for about an hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Data | Analysing violence in the Kashmir Valley over the years

"He got a phone call while we were harvesting corn. He told us that he is going somewhere. When he did not return for sometime, we went to look for him. We called his number which kept ringing, but there was no answer. Then we found his body," the colleague added.

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said, adding, an investigation has started.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US