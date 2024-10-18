Bullet-riddled body of non-local labourer found in J&K

A bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar was on Friday (October 18, 2024) recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The body was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, they said.

They labourer identified as Ashok Chauhan was living in Sangam area of Anantnag.

One of Chauhan's colleagues told PTI Videos they left their rented room at 7 in the morning and he was with them for about an hour.

"He got a phone call while we were harvesting corn. He told us that he is going somewhere. When he did not return for sometime, we went to look for him. We called his number which kept ringing, but there was no answer. Then we found his body," the colleague added.

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said, adding, an investigation has started.

