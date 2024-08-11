Brief gunfight in J&K’s Kishtwar; search operation underway

An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday (August 11, 2024), officials said.

“The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the army and Paramilitary Forces launched a search operation in Nownatta, Naageni Peyaas, and adjoining areas following information about the movement of terrorists”, they said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists.

The latest encounter comes a day after two army personnel – Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma – were killed and six others, including two civilians, were injured in a fierce gunfight in Kokernag woods in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

