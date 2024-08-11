GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brief gunfight in J&K’s Kishtwar; search operation underway

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists.

Published - August 11, 2024 08:25 am IST - Jammu

PTI
The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the army and Paramilitary Forces launched a search operation in Nownatta. File

The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the army and Paramilitary Forces launched a search operation in Nownatta. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday (August 11, 2024), officials said.

“The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the army and Paramilitary Forces launched a search operation in Nownatta, Naageni Peyaas, and adjoining areas following information about the movement of terrorists”, they said.

Also Read: Why is militancy on the rise in Jammu? | Explained

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists.

The latest encounter comes a day after two army personnel – Havaldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma – were killed and six others, including two civilians, were injured in a fierce gunfight in Kokernag woods in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

