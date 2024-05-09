GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Boat capsizes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama; search on for two missing persons

“A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district,” officials said.

Published - May 09, 2024 11:49 am IST

PTI
The search operation for two missing person still continues. 

The search operation for two missing person still continues.  | Photo Credit: PTI

“Two persons went missing while seven others were rescued after a boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on May 8,” officials said.

“A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district,” the officials said.

“A rescue operation has been launched by SDRF teams, police and locals to rescue the two missing persons,” they added. The search operation for two missing person still continues. Last month, a boat capsized in the river at Gandbal area of the city, killing seven persons, while two others went missing.

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / disaster and accident / maritime accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.