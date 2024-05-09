ADVERTISEMENT

Boat capsizes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama; search on for two missing persons

Updated - May 09, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 11:49 am IST

“A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district,” officials said.

PTI

The search operation for two missing person still continues.  | Photo Credit: PTI

“Two persons went missing while seven others were rescued after a boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on May 8,” officials said.

“A boat carrying nine people capsized in river Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district,” the officials said.

Boat capsizes in Pulwama

“A rescue operation has been launched by SDRF teams, police and locals to rescue the two missing persons,” they added. The search operation for two missing person still continues. Last month, a boat capsized in the river at Gandbal area of the city, killing seven persons, while two others went missing.

