BJP holds meet in Jammu, MLAs asked to demand equitable development of both regions of J&K

The BJP convened a meeting of its legislators on Monday (November 25, 2024), urging them to prioritize public issues and demand equitable development of both regions of the Union Territory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasized ensuring the Jammu region receives its rightful share in all government decisions.

The meeting, held this evening at the BJP Headquarters in Jammu, was chaired by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Addressing the MLAs, Sat Sharma directed them to raise public concerns strongly in the Assembly and press the government for balanced development across Jammu and Kashmir.

"The legislators should press the people's issues in the House (assembly). They should forcefully press the government for the equilateral development of both regions while ensuring that the people of Jammu region get their due share in all the decisions," he said.

Mr. Sharma also called on legislators to focus on the ongoing membership drive and ensure maximum participation from their respective constituencies.

Mr. Koul elaborated on the progress of the membership drive, highlighting the growing support for the BJP due to the "unprecedented political will" demonstrated by the Modi government.

He urged the MLAs to contribute actively to the campaign, reflecting the public’s trust in the party’s vision. Sunil Sharma, who conducted the meeting, reaffirmed the commitment of the BJP MLAs to address the aspirations of people and work tirelessly for their welfare.