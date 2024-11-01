Beyond politics: Omar's heartfelt tribute to Devender Rana

Political differences were put behind as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourned the passing of his longtime friend and former colleague, Devender Singh Rana.

Following the news of Rana's death, Mr. Abdullah travelled to Jammu on Friday (November 1, 2024) to stand next to Rana's family during this difficult time.

Before heading to Jammu, Mr. Abdullah shared heartfelt memories of Rana on his personal X account, stating, "The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in.

"I know the last few years have been marked by our differences, Devender, but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together, and the memories."

He added, "You have been taken from us all too soon and will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now, DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them."

The pictures along with the post showed the smiling faces of Mr. Abdullah with Rana and his current political advisor Nasir Wani on the banks of a stream.

In light of Rana's passing, Mr. Abdullah cancelled all his scheduled programs, choosing instead to stand beside Rana's wife, two daughters, and son during their time of grief.

At 59 years old, Rana was a significant figure in strengthening the National Conference in the Jammu region before parting ways and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021.

The two leaders had recently engaged in a political rivalry during the Assembly elections, marking their first direct contest since Rana's shift in allegiance.

Reflecting on their earlier collaboration, people in the know recalled Rana's commitment to his political career, including his role in the 2002 Assembly elections, where he managed Mr. Abdullah's campaign in Ganderbal.

Despite facing defeat in those polls, Rana chose to stay with the National Conference, declaring, "If he (Omar) had won, he would have gladly shifted back to his business, but now that he has lost, he would prefer to stay until he did not emerge victorious."

Rana's rise within the National Conference was marked by his appointment as political advisor to the Chief Minister after the 2008 Assembly elections.

Together, Mr. Abdullah and Rana navigated the challenges posed by the 2010 agitation in the region, overcoming turmoil that stemmed from both separatist movements and external influences.

As the Jammu and Kashmir political landscape mourns the loss of Devender Singh Rana, his contributions to the region and the memories shared with colleagues will be remembered in the hearts of many.

