Baramulla terror attack: Kin of slain army porters given ₹6 lakh in compensation

Published - October 26, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

Relatives mourn funeral procession of Rashtriya Rifles soldier Kaisar Ahmad Shah at his ancestral village Wanigam in Shangus area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jammu and Kashmir government Friday (October 26, 2024) gave ₹6 lakh each to the kin of two army porters killed in a terror attack in Baramulla district a day earlier.

The compensation, paid through cheques, was handed over by Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa.

The porters were killed in a brutal attack in Bota Pathri, Gulmarg, on Thursday (October 25, 2024).

Mr. Sherpa visited the house of Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad in Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir in Barnate Boniyar to condole with their families and hand over the money, an official spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir

