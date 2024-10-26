Baramulla terror attack: Kin of slain army porters given ₹6 lakh in compensation

Jammu and Kashmir government Friday (October 26, 2024) gave ₹6 lakh each to the kin of two army porters killed in a terror attack in Baramulla district a day earlier.

The compensation, paid through cheques, was handed over by Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa.

The porters were killed in a brutal attack in Bota Pathri, Gulmarg, on Thursday (October 25, 2024).

Mr. Sherpa visited the house of Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad in Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir in Barnate Boniyar to condole with their families and hand over the money, an official spokesperson said.

