GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Security stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir

In a message to all security agencies, police have advised them to observe a “dry day” with no movement of security convoys on August 5

Updated - August 05, 2024 11:23 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 11:17 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, with all security forces instructed to avoid movement of convoys on August 5.

Watch | The historic shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s status | Explained

In a message to all security agencies, police have advised them to observe a "dry day" with no movement of security convoys on August 5.

The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps.

Also read | Citizens have right to criticise revocation of Article 370, says Supreme Court

However, the agencies assigned the task of road opening duties for Amarnath yatra routes and national highway have been directed to keep active deployment.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act that bifurcated the erstwhile State into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 verdict | A changed political landscape in J&K
Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 | Explained

While most political parties in Jammu and Kashmir denounce the reading down of Article 370, the BJP will be holding functions across the union territory to mark the landmark day as abrogation of the special constitutional provision had been a long time election promise of the party.

The advisory for the fifth anniversary has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.