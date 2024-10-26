GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army vehicle skids off road in J&K’s Kulgam; 1 soldier dead, 13 injured

The injured, which included four civilians, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable

Published - October 26, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An army soldier was killed and 13 people, including nine army personnel, were injured when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

The injured, which included four civilians, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The accident in Kulgam's D H Pora area happened during an operational move on Friday (October 25, 2024) night, said the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps.

"Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable," the Chinar Corps said.

