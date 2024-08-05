GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said

Published - August 05, 2024 09:09 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: ANI

Army troops opened fire after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of August 5, officials said.

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 a.m., the officials said.

The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. A search operation was launched at first light, they said.

The Army troops also fired a few rounds on noticing suspicious movement in a forward area in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12.30 a.m. A search of the area along the LoC is also underway, they added.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

