Army officer reviews operational preparedness in J&K’s Rajouri

Lt. Gen Sachdeva’s visit to Songri in the Rajouri sector comes a day after his tour of Navapanchhi in the Kishtwar district

Updated - November 02, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
GOC of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness.

GOC of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness. | Photo Credit: X/@Whiteknight_IA

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday (November 2, 2024) visited Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness, the Army said.

Lt. Gen Sachdeva’s visit to Songri in the Rajouri sector comes a day after his tour of Navapanchhi in the Kishtwar district.

Many parts of the Jammu region, including Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, have recorded terrorist movements over the past several months, prompting police and other security agencies to intensify anti-insurgency operations.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said Lt Gen Sachdeva was accompanied by the general officer commanding counter-insurgency force ‘Romeo’ to Songri in the Rajouri sector.

“GOC underscored the need for unwavering commitment in maintaining peace and security in the region,” it said.

In Kishtwar on Friday, the Army officer appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards counter-terrorism operations, the XVI corps, said.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

