“An Army jawan was killed in an accidental fire in the Chanapora locality of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, Srinagar,” police said.

“An Army personnel on road opening party duty near Rawalpora Chowk in the Chanapora area of the city was injured in an accidental fire,” a police official said, adding he was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

