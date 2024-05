A rusted anti-tank mine was found on a river bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on May 25, police said.

The lethal device was noticed by a villager on the banks of Basanter river near Bainglar village this afternoon, said a police official.

The villager informed the concerned police post and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to neutralize the mine, he added.

