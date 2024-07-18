Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas early Thursday, officials said.

The 21st batch of pilgrims, which included 1,086 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 157 vehicles at 3.15 a.m., they said.

While the 2,682 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, the rest of 1,701 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

