Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to heavy rain

Published - July 06, 2024 10:20 am IST - Srinagar

The decision to temporarily suspend the Amarnath yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, officials said

PTI

Devotees take part in the annual Amarnath Yatra on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on July 6 as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall, officials said.

Intermittent heavy rainfall has been seen along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, they said.

The decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the officials added.

The number of devotees who have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam has crossed 1.50 lakh.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal — and will culminate on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine last year.

