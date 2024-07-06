GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to heavy rain

The decision to temporarily suspend the Amarnath yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, officials said

Published - July 06, 2024 10:20 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Devotees take part in the annual Amarnath Yatra on July 5, 2024.

Devotees take part in the annual Amarnath Yatra on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on July 6 as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall, officials said.

Intermittent heavy rainfall has been seen along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, they said.

Amarnath yatra: a soul-stirring spiritual sojourn

The decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the officials added.

The number of devotees who have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam has crossed 1.50 lakh.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal — and will culminate on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine last year.

Related Topics

religion and belief / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.