Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension

After being suspended for a day, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on August 6 with more than 1,800 pilgrims leaving the Jammu base camp for the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year against 4.50 lakh in 2023.

The 39th batch of 1,873 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 3:25 am in a convoy of 69 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

The yatra was halted on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.