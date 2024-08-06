ADVERTISEMENT

Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension

Updated - August 06, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Jammu

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19

PTI

Pilgrims wait for registration of Amarnath Yatra. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

After being suspended for a day, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on August 6 with more than 1,800 pilgrims leaving the Jammu base camp for the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year against 4.50 lakh in 2023.

The 39th batch of 1,873 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 3:25 am in a convoy of 69 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

