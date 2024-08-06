Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension

After being suspended for a day, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on August 6 with more than 1,800 pilgrims leaving the Jammu base camp for the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year against 4.50 lakh in 2023.

The 39th batch of 1,873 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 3:25 am in a convoy of 69 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

The yatra was halted on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.