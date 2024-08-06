GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amarnath Yatra resumes after day-long suspension

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19

Updated - August 06, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Pilgrims wait for registration of Amarnath Yatra. File.

Pilgrims wait for registration of Amarnath Yatra. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

After being suspended for a day, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on August 6 with more than 1,800 pilgrims leaving the Jammu base camp for the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year against 4.50 lakh in 2023.

Over 5,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

The 39th batch of 1,873 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 3:25 am in a convoy of 69 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

The annual yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

The yatra was halted on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.