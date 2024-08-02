ADVERTISEMENT

36th Amarnath Yatra batch with over 1,200 pilgrims leaves from Jammu camp

Published - August 02, 2024 03:40 pm IST - JAMMU

Pilgrims destined to reach Amarnath have left Jammu base camp; their journey will conclude on August 19

PTI

Pilgrims on their way to Amarnath. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A fresh batch of over 1,200 pilgrims on August 2 early morning left from the Jammu base camp for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's yatra has already crossed the 4.5 lakh-mark of last year, with over 4.75 lakh pilgrims so far paying homage at the ice- lingam at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine, the officials said. The 36th batch comprising of 1,221 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.28 a.m. in a convoy of 54 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, they said.

While 826 pilgrims will reach Pahalgam to undertake the annual pilgrimage through the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 395 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The 52-day-long yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US