36th Amarnath Yatra batch with over 1,200 pilgrims leaves from Jammu camp

Pilgrims destined to reach Amarnath have left Jammu base camp; their journey will conclude on August 19

Published - August 02, 2024 03:40 pm IST - JAMMU

PTI
Pilgrims on their way to Amarnath. File

Pilgrims on their way to Amarnath. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A fresh batch of over 1,200 pilgrims on August 2 early morning left from the Jammu base camp for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security, officials said.

This year's yatra has already crossed the 4.5 lakh-mark of last year, with over 4.75 lakh pilgrims so far paying homage at the ice- lingam at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine, the officials said. The 36th batch comprising of 1,221 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.28 a.m. in a convoy of 54 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, they said.

While 826 pilgrims will reach Pahalgam to undertake the annual pilgrimage through the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 395 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The 52-day-long yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

