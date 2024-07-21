Fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath shrine

Early on July 21, a fresh batch of 3,113 pilgrims, including 707 women, left a base camp here to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The 52-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on June 29.

So far, nearly 3.90 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

The 24th batch of pilgrims, which also included 87 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis, left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 123 vehicles around 2.55 a.m., amid tight security arrangements, the officials said.

While 1,960 pilgrims will take the 48 km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,153 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steep 14 km Baltal route, the officials said.

The yatra will culminate on ‘Shravan Purnima’, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan on August 19. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered their prayers at the shrine.

