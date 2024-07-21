ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath shrine

Published - July 21, 2024 11:27 am IST - Jammu

Day 24 of the annual Amarnath Yatra attracts nearly 4 lakh pilgrims, with tight security and two route options available.

PTI

Pilgrims raise slogans as they leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Early on July 21, a fresh batch of 3,113 pilgrims, including 707 women, left a base camp here to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on June 29.

Amarnath yatra: a soul-stirring spiritual sojourn

So far, nearly 3.90 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24th batch of pilgrims, which also included 87 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis, left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 123 vehicles around 2.55 a.m., amid tight security arrangements, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Amarnath Yatra: fresh batch of 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu

While 1,960 pilgrims will take the 48 km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,153 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steep 14 km Baltal route, the officials said.

Also Read: ‘Absent’ officer suspended in Kashmir for ‘sabotaging’ Amarnath yatra

The yatra will culminate on ‘Shravan Purnima’, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan on August 19. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered their prayers at the shrine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US