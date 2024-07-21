GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fresh batch of over 3,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath shrine

Day 24 of the annual Amarnath Yatra attracts nearly 4 lakh pilgrims, with tight security and two route options available.

Published - July 21, 2024 11:27 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Pilgrims raise slogans as they leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar.

Pilgrims raise slogans as they leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Early on July 21, a fresh batch of 3,113 pilgrims, including 707 women, left a base camp here to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The 52-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts on June 29.

Amarnath yatra: a soul-stirring spiritual sojourn

So far, nearly 3.90 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

The 24th batch of pilgrims, which also included 87 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis, left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 123 vehicles around 2.55 a.m., amid tight security arrangements, the officials said.

Amarnath Yatra: fresh batch of 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu

While 1,960 pilgrims will take the 48 km traditional Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,153 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steep 14 km Baltal route, the officials said.

Also Read: ‘Absent’ officer suspended in Kashmir for ‘sabotaging’ Amarnath yatra

The yatra will culminate on ‘Shravan Purnima’, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan on August 19. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered their prayers at the shrine.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / hinduism / religion and belief / ritual / customs and tradition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.