GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amarnath Yatra: 2,900 pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

More than four lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the cave shrine, as compared to the over 4.5 lakh last year

Updated - July 24, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
A security personnel stands guard at Pantha Chowk base camp as pilgrims leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar.

A security personnel stands guard at Pantha Chowk base camp as pilgrims leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 2,900 pilgrims left Jammu for the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements on July 24, officials said.

More than four lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the cave shrine, as compared to the over 4.5 lakh last year.

Also Read: Amarnath yatra: a soul-stirring spiritual sojourn

The 27th batch of 2,907 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here at 3:40 a.m. in 103 vehicles under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) escort.

The group included 2,194 men, 598 women, 11 children and 104 sadhus and sadhvis.

Of them, 1,773 pilgrims have opted for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, while 1,134 have chosen the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route, the officials said.

Since June 28, when Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Jammu, a total of 1,28,404 pilgrims have embarked on the annual pilgrimage from the base camp here.

The 52-day yatra, which commenced formally on June 29 from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir, is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.