Akhnoor encounter in Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom

“The four-year-old Belgian Malinois dog, killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector, played a critical role in containing the terrorists,” officials said

Published - October 30, 2024 04:30 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Army personnel at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to Army dog Phantom which made supreme sacrifice in dense jungles of Battal, Akhnoor (Jammu & Kashmir).

Army personnel at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to Army dog Phantom which made supreme sacrifice in dense jungles of Battal, Akhnoor (Jammu & Kashmir). | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Army laid a wreath on the mortal remains of its sniffer dog Phantom who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor sector, in Jammu, paying homage to his bravery and sacrifice.

“The four-year-old Belgian Malinois dog, killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Monday (October 28, 2024), played a critical role in containing the terrorists,” officials said.

It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday (October 28, 2024) while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault. Wrapped in the Tricolour with wreaths laid on it, Army personnel paid their final respects to the canine warrior in Udhampur on Wednesday ( (October 31, 2024).

"A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised today at Udhampur to honour Army Dog Phantom who made the supreme sacrifice in the dense jungles of Battal in Akhnoor on October 28," the White Knight Corps posted on X. "His sacrifice will never be forgotten," it said.

"Phantom's bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation's success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour," the Defence PRO said.

Born in May 2020, the dog was deployed in the region in August 2022 and had been a crucial part of several high-stakes missions. He was trained at the Indian Army's Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre.

Three heavily armed terrorists were killed in the two-day-long gun battle in the Battal belt of the Akhnoor sector since Monday morning (October 28, 2024).

