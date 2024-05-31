GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akhnoor accident: six officials of J&K transport dept. suspended 

At least 22 passengers lost their lives near Tungi Morh in Jammu’s Akhnoor area on Thursday.

Published - May 31, 2024 10:42 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged in a gorge at Tungi Morh, in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged in a gorge at Tungi Morh, in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu, Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six officials of the J&K transport department were suspended on Friday, a day after 22 passengers were killed and 57 others were injured in a bus accident in Jammu’s Akhnoor area.

The suspension was carried out in the wake of reports of dereliction of duty and an overcrowded bus allowed into the Union Territory (UT).

22 passengers killed, more than 50 hurt as bus skids into a gorge in Jammu’s Akhnoor

An official said six officials, including motor vehicle inspector and a junior assistant of Lakhanpur check post, are among those suspended. 

“They have been attached with the office of Transport Commissioner till pending enquiry into dereliction of duty,” officials said.

The authorities have set up an inquiry into the Akhnoor accident and will submit its report within seven days.  Paramvir Singh, Additional Secretary, is investigating the allegations.

At least 22 passengers lost their lives when a bus from Uttar Pradesh skidded into a deep gorge near Tungi Morh in Jammu’s Akhnoor area on Thursday. The bus was on the way to Shiv Khori yatra in J&K’s Reasi district.

