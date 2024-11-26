 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Ahead of Parliament session, Congress protests over Statehood in Srinagar

Congress wants to send a clear message to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to remind them of commitments made to people of Jammu and Kashmir, says J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra

Published - November 26, 2024 05:10 am IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Congress supporters stage a protest demanding restoration of statehood, at Congress Bhawan in Srinagar on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress supporters stage a protest demanding restoration of statehood, at Congress Bhawan in Srinagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday (November 25, 2024) organised a street protest for the demand of Statehood.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly assured both in the Parliament and outside about restoring Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The demand for restoration of Statehood is not a protest but a principled stance of the Congress party,” Mr. Karra said.

Underlining that the Congress always highlighted the need to fight for lost rights and guarantees, Mr. Karra said, “The Congress party intends to send a clear message to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over Statehood and remind them of the commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

