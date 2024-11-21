ADVERTISEMENT

Adani indictment a serious issue, Centre should probe it: Farooq Abdullah

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Srinagar

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, following the “promises of bribes” to Indian government officials, a Power Sale Agreement was signed with SECI with the J&K Power Development Corporation in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With the Union Territory’s J&K Power Corporation Limited among companies listed in the U.S. Department of Justice’s five-count criminal indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani, National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday (November 21, 2024) demanded a probe into it.

Asking the Centre to take these allegations “seriously”, the former J&K Chief Minister said, “If it has happened, it needs to be investigated. There is a demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee). I hope the Centre will take it seriously and investigate into what has happened and the causes. It’s a serious issue and the Centre should look into it.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, following the “promises of bribes” to Indian government officials, a Power Sale Agreement was signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with the J&K Power Development Corporation in 2021. J&K was under the Lieutenant Governor’s administration when the agreement was reportedly signed.

“Everything will be unearthed. Many investigations will take place. The ₹3,000 crore scam in the Jal Shaki made by an official too will be unearthed,” Dr. Abdullah said. “This is Omar Abdullah’s government, and people have the right to know everything,” he added.

