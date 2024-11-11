Abdullah eyes return of twin capital system, holds meeting of Ministers, officials in Jammu

In a bid to revive the twin capital system in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and officials at the Secretariat in Jammu, which has acted as the winter capital in the past.

It was Mr. Abdullah’s first official visit to the Jammu Secretariat after taking office as the Chief Minister in Srinagar on October 16. Mr. Abdullah decided to reach Jammu by road after poor visibility at the Jammu airport resulted in flight disruptions.

“I engaged in a brief discussion with my Cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders at my office in Jammu. It was a productive meeting,” he said.

The Chief Minister was given a rousing welcome at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. He visited the chambers of his Ministers to formally welcome them, “reflecting his commitment to fostering a collaborative working environment”, a government spokesperson said.

Mr. Abdullah also inspected the construction of the new Assembly Complex, which is likely to see a long Assembly session in January.

The annual practice of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu, also known as the Darbar Move, was suspended by the Lieutenant-Governor administration in 2020.

There are growing voices in Jammu to revive the Darbar Move, which also acts as a cross-cultural bridge between the two distinct regions of the Union Territory. Official sources said it is likely to be restored formally next year.

In the past, most government offices would function in Srinagar from May to October and in Jammu from November to May. The 150-year-old tradition was introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872. A total of 151 government departments would shift capital twice a year, and hundreds of buses and trucks were employed to accomplish the task. More than 10,000 employees also changed locations.

In May 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court suggested that the Darbar Move “results in wastage of tremendous amounts of time, efforts and energy on inefficient and unnecessary activity (say, packing of records)”.

“It’s taxing for security forces too. It nurtures inefficiency and leads to lack of governance,” the court had observed.

