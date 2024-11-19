ADVERTISEMENT

1993 Deoband blast case: Key accused arrested from J&K's Budgam

Published - November 19, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Srinagar

Key accused in 1993 Deoband blast case, Nazir Ahmad Wani, arrested by U.P. Police in Budgam, J&K

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Nazir Ahmad Wani, a key accused in the 1993 Deoband blast case, from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

“Wani, who unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly elections from the Budgam assembly segment against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police with the help of J&K Police,” the officials said.

The 51-year-old, who had declared his profession as ‘business’ in his election affidavit, was out on bail in the 1993 blast case in which four persons, including two U.P. police personnel, sustained injuries.

Wani was arrested in 1993 and released on bail in 1994. However, he did not follow his bail conditions and absconded.

Wani, who has a case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation registered against him in Budgam district last year, had not mentioned the Deoband blast case in his poll affidavit.

