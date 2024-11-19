 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1993 Deoband blast case: Key accused arrested from J&K's Budgam

Key accused in 1993 Deoband blast case, Nazir Ahmad Wani, arrested by U.P. Police in Budgam, J&K

Published - November 19, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Nazir Ahmad Wani, a key accused in the 1993 Deoband blast case, from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

“Wani, who unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly elections from the Budgam assembly segment against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police with the help of J&K Police,” the officials said.

The 51-year-old, who had declared his profession as ‘business’ in his election affidavit, was out on bail in the 1993 blast case in which four persons, including two U.P. police personnel, sustained injuries.

Wani was arrested in 1993 and released on bail in 1994. However, he did not follow his bail conditions and absconded.

Wani, who has a case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation registered against him in Budgam district last year, had not mentioned the Deoband blast case in his poll affidavit.

Published - November 19, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.