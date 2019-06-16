National

Jammu and Kashmir police officer injured in Anantnag terror attack dies at AIIMS

An injured CRPF jawan being shifted by his colleagues from the site of 'Fidayeen' attack, in which five CRPF personnel and one militant were killed and four others including an SHO were injured, in Anantnag, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

An injured CRPF jawan being shifted by his colleagues from the site of 'Fidayeen' attack, in which five CRPF personnel and one militant were killed and four others including an SHO were injured, in Anantnag, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Arshad Ahmed Khan, who suffered injures in Wednesday’s terrorist attack, was flown to Delhi earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated

Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who suffered injures in Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Anantnag, died at the premier AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Forty-year-old Khan was flown to Delhi earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated.

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Mr. Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, the officials said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this afternoon, but died soon after, they added.

