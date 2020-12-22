J&K DDC poll results | BJP leading in Jammu, Gupkar alliance in Kashmir Valley

Counting of votes in the maiden District Development Council elections is under way

Counting of votes in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections is under way in Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP leading in many segments in the Jammu region and the Gupkar alliance leading in the Kashmir Valley.

According to the Election Commission figures, the BJP is leading in Jammu region’s Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Jammu.

However, the Jammu region’s Pir Panjal valley and the Chenab valley were witnessing mixed trends, with Independent candidates leading in many seats.

Official trends suggested that the Gupkar alliance, an amalgam of six parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in south and central Kashmir. Independent candidates are also leading in a significant number of segments in north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, NC candidate Mehmooda Akhter from Shopian’s Kapran was declared the winner. Two Independent candidates were also declared the winners in Shopian.

J&K saw the first ever DDC polls this year in 280 segments, with each district of the Union Territory (UT) having 14 constituencies.

“The counting will decide the fate of 2,178 candidates for 280 DDC seats and counting began at 9 a.m.,” an official said.

J&K had recorded 51.42% polling, with over 30 lakh votes being counted.

Meanwhile, NC’s Salman Sagar, who was arrested in the clampdown last year ahead of August 5, was declared winner in the urban local body bypolls from Srinagar’s Solina.